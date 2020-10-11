 Close sidebar

Ireland fans not happy with Mick McCarthy’s commentary against Wales

by Oisin McQueirns

It hasn’t gone down too well.

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy was on commentary duty for the Boys in Green as they took on Wales in the UEFA Nations League in Dublin.

Ireland’s preparations had been thrown into doubt after a host of players missed the game due to a positive COVID test in the squad.

Stephen Kenny’s side began the game with plenty of possession however neither team created many chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Kenny’s predecessor, Mick McCarthy was on commentary duty for the game with Sky Sports, as he has been for a few of Ireland’s clashes of late.

McCarthy’s analysis of the game however has not gone down too well with Irish fans on Twitter who seemed puzzled by Sky Sports’ decision to have him on.

The first half of the game in Dublin was a largely uneventful one however the Boys in Green suffered more injuries issues as defender Kevin Long was forced off the field.

The Burnley defender was involved in an aerial collision with Welsh striker Kieffer Moore and was caught by his elbow causing Long’s eye to swell up.

 

Ireland already found themselves without John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Alan Browne due to the close contact incident while David McGoldrick and James McCarthy missed the game through injury.

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were also not involved again due to the pair being deemed to be a close contact of a non-playing member of staff who tested positive for the virus last week.

The test however was later confirmed to be a false positive much to the chagrin of Ireland.

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

