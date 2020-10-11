Ireland fans not happy with Mick McCarthy’s commentary against Wales

It hasn’t gone down too well.

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy was on commentary duty for the Boys in Green as they took on Wales in the UEFA Nations League in Dublin.

Ireland’s preparations had been thrown into doubt after a host of players missed the game due to a positive COVID test in the squad.

Stephen Kenny’s side began the game with plenty of possession however neither team created many chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Kenny’s predecessor, Mick McCarthy was on commentary duty for the game with Sky Sports, as he has been for a few of Ireland’s clashes of late.

McCarthy’s analysis of the game however has not gone down too well with Irish fans on Twitter who seemed puzzled by Sky Sports’ decision to have him on.

Not even 5 minutes into the game and Mick McCarthy wants us to play long balls up the park.. It's people like him that has set us back years 🇮🇪 — Ed Saul 🇮🇪 (@ringsendrover) October 11, 2020

Mick McCarthy doing his best to suck the life out of this game. — Ciarán Stafford (@CiaranStaff95) October 11, 2020

Mick McCarthy shouldn’t be commentating on this, painful to listen to him bashing the new style of play — Jordan Downes (@jordodownes1995) October 11, 2020

Mick McCarthy is absolutely knifing our attempts to pass the ball on commentry. Dont worry Mick, every irish supporter is aware of your distain for actually keeping the ball having witnessed both Gibraltar games. #IREWAL — Shane Browne (@skepticfella) October 11, 2020

At the stage where I'd rather listen to fake crowd noise than Mick McCarthy on commentary. Woeful. #coybig #irlwal — Conor O'Keeffe (@conormokeeffe) October 11, 2020

Mick Mccarthy having a go at teams for not playing long ball…….. he comes accross so bitter about Stephen Kenny's tactics #keepitonthedeck #IREWAL — Conor Mc Brearty (@harpsman2000) October 11, 2020

The first half of the game in Dublin was a largely uneventful one however the Boys in Green suffered more injuries issues as defender Kevin Long was forced off the field.

The Burnley defender was involved in an aerial collision with Welsh striker Kieffer Moore and was caught by his elbow causing Long’s eye to swell up.

Ireland already found themselves without John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Alan Browne due to the close contact incident while David McGoldrick and James McCarthy missed the game through injury.

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were also not involved again due to the pair being deemed to be a close contact of a non-playing member of staff who tested positive for the virus last week.

The test however was later confirmed to be a false positive much to the chagrin of Ireland.

Read More About: Ireland, mick mccarthy, uefa nations league