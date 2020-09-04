Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Republic of Ireland face Finland in their second game of the Stephen Kenny era. Here is everything you need to know about the Uefa Nations League match between the Republic of Ireland and Finland, including team news, TV channel details and kick-off time.

Who are Ireland playing against?

Ireland take on Finland at the Aviva Stadium.

Finland are currently ranked 58th in the Fifa World Rankings. They have also qualified for next year’s European Championships.

The game kicks off at 5:00 pm.

What is at stake?

The match is the second game of Ireland’s 2020/21 Uefa Nations League campaign.

It is a competitive match. But it will also act as preparation for Ireland’s European Championship play-off against Slovakia next month.

What is Ireland’s form going into the game?

Ireland recorded a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in their opening Nations League tie.

Shane Duffy rescued an equaliser in stoppage time with a header from Robbie Brady’s corner.

There were encouraging signs from the match from an Irish perspective.

However, there is still much to work on for Kenny and his new players.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The Finland match will not be shown live on terrestrial television in Ireland.

Like the Bulgaria game, Sky Sports Football will show the Finland match. Coverage begins at 4:30 pm, after Wales’ game against Bulgaria.

Virgin Media will show highlights at 10 pm on Virgin Media 2.

The same channel will show the match in full from 11 pm, immediately following the highlights show.

Who is in the Ireland squad?

Here is Ireland’s squad for the game:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion, on loan with Celtic), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton).

What is Ireland’s starting XI?

Stephen Kenny will name his Ireland starting XI an hour before kick-off in Dublin.

