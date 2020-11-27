Ireland drop six places in FIFA rankings as World Cup seedings confirmed

The Boys in Green have dropped six places in the recent FIFA World Rankings following a disappointing run of results under new manager Stephen Kenny.

The Republic of Ireland are without a win since Kenny took over and have dropped from 36th to 42nd in the FIFA World Rankings following recent defeats to the likes of Wales and England as well as a goalless draw with Bulgaria.

Ireland have suffered the second biggest fall of any side ranked in the world’s top 50. Only Iceland, who dropped seven places to 47th in the world, have experienced a bigger drop in rankings.

Australia, Hungary and Romania are among the teams who have gone ahead of Kenny’s team in the rankings.

Ireland’s run of poor form, which also saw the national team fail to qualify for next summer’s European Championships, means that the Boys in Green will be in pot three for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland just missed out on being in pot two which would likely have handed them a much more favourable qualifying group.

The World Cup draw is set to take place on 7th December in Zurich, while the qualifiers are set to be played next year between March and November.

The top six of the FIFA World Rankings remains the same with Belgium first and England in fourth. Northern Ireland also dropped down as in the rankings as they went from 41st to 45th after failing to qualify for the Euros next summer.

Scotland dropped to 48th despite reaching their first major tournament since 1998 after a penalty shootout win over Serbia.

The European World Cup qualifying pot seedings are as follows;

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands.

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania.

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Finland.

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg.

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra.

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino.

Read More About: fifa world rankings, Ireland, stephen kenny