November Double-Header Reportedly Possible For Ireland’s Euro Playoff

Ireland’s rescheduled European Championship playoff against Slovakia could take place as part of a double header in November.

According to a report from the Irish Independent, the sport’s governing body will decide on the format for the playoffs next month however in a conference call on Tuesday UEFA outlined that November is a possibility.

The call took place between UEFA and representatives from all 55 national federations, with discussions taking place surrounding the conclusion of the Champions League, the Europa League, as well as the respective leagues that have all been postponed due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The finals of the Europa League and the Champions League had been tentatively set for the end of August however that would in turn hold up the beginning of next season’s competition.

The report continues by outlining that the teams remaining in the European Championship playoffs were given three possible scenarios regarding when the games, including the semi-finals and finals, could be played.

One game each in September and October; one game in October and November; two games in November, meaning Stephen Kenny could be facing a double header.

If November is decided upon than it is unlikely to be Kenny’s first game in charge, with the FAI’s interim CEO Gary Owens outlining earlier this month that it was the time they were targeting in order to give the new Irish boss time with his new squad.

“I’d like the playoff as late as we can”, Owens told FAItv.

“We have been trying to get the playoff in the November series, rather than in September or October. That would give Stephen and his team the chance to play some friendlies and Nations League matches in advance of the playoff.

“It’s going to be a very busy and exciting time. You’re going to have nine matches in the Autumn, followed by the World Cup [Qualifiers] next year.”