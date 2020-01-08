Inter Milan Reportedly In Talks With Ashley Young Over Potential Move

Serie A side Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United over a potential move for club captain Ashley Young.

According to ESPN, Young could sign for Antonio Conte’s side in January but if United block the deal then the 34-year-old may sign a pre-contractual agreement and move to Inter in the summer.

Young has spent nine seasons at Old Trafford having joined from Aston Villa in 2011 but his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Sky Italy are reporting that Inter will offer Young an 18-month contract and should he sign the defender would become the third player to join the Italian side since Conte’s appointment, following in the footsteps of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Young was named captain following the departure of Antonio Valencia in the summer but has only featured 12 times in the Premier League for United this season.

The 34-year-old did not feature in their defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday night and speaking after the game Solskjaer remained coy as to whether or not players would be departing the club.

“Tonight is not the time to talk about players leaving because we need the players we have in the squad and we’ve got a few months left of this season.”

“We can’t weaken ourselves, we need to strengthen ourselves, if any movement is going to happen.”

Young may now find himself as somewhat of a squad player at United, but interest in him is clearly high with Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic outlining that Inter aren’t the only European team who are keen on the defender.