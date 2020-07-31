Inter Milan Reportedly Set To Offer Ludicrous Deal To Land Lionel Messi

Serie A side Inter Milan have reportedly set aside €260 million in a bid to land Barcelona’s Lionel Messi when his contract expires in 2021.

Messi’s current deal at the Nou Camp ends on June 30th 2021 and despite the club being confident that he will stay, the incredible deal that Inter may offer could tempt him away from Barcelona.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, per Marca, if Inter are able to sit down with Messi in 2021, they would make an him an astronomical offer worth €260 million over four years.

If he were to accept the offer the Argentine would, according to Marca, have a net income of €50 million exceeding that of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

A move to Inter Milan would also reap huge benefits for the club itself both on the pitch and off it given the popularity of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, with shirt sales and brand exposure alone a massive factor.

It is of course still a long way away however Messi has been unhappy with both the hierarchy of the club as well as their on field performances which saw them relinquish the La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid this season.

Messi spoke following the final game of the season in La Liga outlining that he thought his side to be ‘weak and vulnerable’ and explaining that they would not defeat Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League unless they improved.

“To be honest, this is not the way we wanted things to end, but tonight’s game is a microcosm of our entire season,” Messi told Spanish TV channel Movistar + as reported by AS.

“We’ve been too weak and vulnerable. It’s not normal that another team beats us for intensity and desire. We dropped too many points along the way and that sums up our season.

“Real Madrid did what they had to do after the restart and didn’t drop any points, we helped them along the way by losing points that we should not have let slip.

“We need to take a look at ourselves. We are Barcelona and we should be winning everything.

“I’m telling you that if we continue in this manner, we will not advance in the Champions League as we weren’t good enough to retain the La Liga title,” he added.

“We’re going to need to change plenty if we want to deliver and we also need to take a long hard look at ourselves.

“We lost the title due to our own shortcomings and not because of what Real Madrid did as many people are claiming.”