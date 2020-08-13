Inter Miami confirm signing of Blaise Matuidi from Juventus

David Beckham’s Inter Miami side have confirmed the signing of Blaise Matuidi from Serie A champions Juventus.

Matuidi becomes the club’s first marquee signing ahead of the new season in the MLS. The French midfielder left Juventus with a year left on his contract.

The Italian side are keen to offload players this summer to free up their wage bill. Matuidi will link up with Beckham who he played with for French side PSG.

Speaking on Matuidi’s arrival, Beckham said;

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,’ said Beckham.

Together again. 💗🖤 (IG: David Beckham) pic.twitter.com/IWExwdo9f2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 13, 2020

“To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment – for us as owners and for our fans.

“For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our Club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida.”

The French midfielder has had an excellent career impressing in France with PSG before a move to Juventus. In Italy he won three league titles along with a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.

His defining achievement however came as a part of the World Cup winning French squad in 2018. Matuidi featured in five matches for his country as they defeated Croatia in the final.

“I hope we win together a lot of trophies,’ Matuidi said on a video released on Twitter. “It is a big challenge for me and I am excited to see my new teammates and the fans. I hope to do my best, work hard.”

Matuidi is unlikely to be available for Inter Miami’s debut match at their home stadium against Orlando City. That game the team’s first match back in the resumption of the regular season that was halted in mid-March.

