Ighalo Set For Manchester United Squad Despite Training Ground Isolation

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is set to travel with the squad ahead of their game with Chelsea despite his recent confinement from the club’s training ground.

The Mirror had reported that Ighalo was banned from Carrington over fears of a potential coronavirus risk, however that was always the plan for the striker according to Sky Sports’ James Cooper.

Ighalo arrived at United on transfer deadline day from Chinese side Shanghai Shenua and, as part of the government’s precautionary procedures, has been put on a two-week incubation period ending this weekend.

The 30-year-old has not tested positive for the virus and has been training in Manchester’s Taekwondo Centre on the Etihad Campus.

Ighalo had also missed United’s warm-weather training camp in Marbella over similar concerns, but he will be a part of the squad when they take on Chelsea on Monday night.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told club media earlier this week.

“We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp. We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo will be hoping he can have a similar impact on the Premier League with United as he did when he first arrived in English football with Watford.

The striker scored 20 goals in the Championship to help Watford achieve promotion before netting an impressive 15 goals in his first season in the top flight.

Ighalo struggled in his second Premier League campaign before making the move to China where he rediscovered his goalscoring touch netting 36 times in 55 games.

Solskjaer will be hoping that the addition of Ighalo will help United’s struggles in front of goal, with the Red Devils failing to find the net in their last three Premier League games.