Ian Wright Admits He Was “Gutted” For Troy Parrott Following Spurs Loss

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright admitted that he was gutted for Tottenham’s Troy Parrott after he only managed a couple of minutes in their defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Parrott found himself on the Tottenham bench in the Premier League for the first time since December, despite Spurs’ recent injury crisis up front which has seen Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

Jose Mourinho’s side were 3-2 down and chasing an equaliser with 20 minutes to go on Sunday however Parrott was only brought off the bench for two minutes of stoppage time as Spurs fell to their European-chasing rivals.

After the game, Mourinho outlined that even though he elected to give the Irish international minutes, he still believes he isn’t ready for regular first team football.

“He’s not ready. He’s not ready,” said Mourinho in quotes reported by Football.London.

“He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He’s a kid who’s going to have real opportunity but when we decide it’s right.

“He was on the bench because Lamela said he was not ready to go on it. He was on the bench, so for the past five minutes we brought him on to give some more space for Dele.”

Tottenham’s defeat was of course a pressing topic on Sunday evening’s Match of the Day 2 coverage on BBC, and despite being an ex-Arsenal striker, Ian Wright admitted that he believes Parrott is worthy of more time than he is currently getting at Spurs.

"I don't know what three minutes is going to do for him… I was gutted for him." – Ian Wright on Troy Parrott's appearance for Spurs today.

“I’m a little bit confused,” Wright said. “They need a striker. Put Parrott on. I don’t know what three minutes is going to do for him. Give him 20 minutes, see what he is about. See if he can link the play, give Spurs a different way of playing.

“I was gutted for him. Throw him in, see if he can help you out, he might nick a couple of goals. Do a Rashford, a Harry Kane. They had no-one up there. Have a look at Troy Parrott.”