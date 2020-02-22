“I Have Faith That He Is More Than Capable Of Doing A Job For Mourinho”

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that Irish striker Troy Parrott is more than capable of “doing a job” for Jose Mourinho amid Spurs’ injury crisis.

The north London club are without their two recognised centre-forwards this season, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min through injury with Parrott the only fit striker at the club.

Despite this though, Mourinho has been reluctant to give the 18-year-old an opportunity since his arrival, outlining that Parrott is “not ready” to step into the Spurs first team.

Parrott was again not included in the Tottenham squad ahead of their game against Chelsea, but Redknapp feels that the Irish international is deserving of an opportunity.

In his column in the Daily Mail, the midfielder-turned-pundit highlighted the likes of Wayne Rooney at Everton and Marcus Rashford at Manchester United as talented youngsters who were handed chances at an early age and outlined that, from what he’s heard, Parrott is the “real deal.”

“With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min sidelined, his is a name on the lips of Spurs supporters. Mourinho has claimed Parrott is ‘not ready’ but my sources at Tottenham say he is the real deal, with all the attributes to go to the very top.

“He has power, pace and is not the type to be fazed by a challenge.

“He’s been training with the first team, learning from the master Kane and has been capped by Ireland.

“I have every faith that Parrott is more than capable of doing a job for Mourinho and I hope he gets an opportunity to prove that, even if it’s off the substitutes’ bench.”

Parrott’s lack of first team action over the past couple of months has also taken a hit on his international chances with Irish manager Mick McCarthy outlining that he has “little chance” of making March’s squad if he is not playing regularly.

“Absolutely. If he’s not playing competitive football, he’s got very little chance of playing in the squad.”