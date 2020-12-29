Here’s why Manchester City won’t have to forfeit Carabao Cup semi-final

Manchester City will not have to forfeit their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United despite it looking highly likely that they will be unable to fulfil the fixture.

Manchester City’s Premier League game against Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off on Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp.

The club have also closed their training ground indefinitely following the additional positive tests meaning their next few fixtures are also in jeopardy.

Manchester City are set to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final on January 6th but it is looking increasing unlikely that the game will go ahead.

In the earlier rounds of the competition, League Two side Leyton Orient were forced to forfeit their game against Tottenham under the same circumstances, meaning Spurs were awarded victory.

Gary Neville questioned whether the same thing would occur for City should they fail to fulfil the fixture however journalist Ben Jacobs was quick to respond stating the competition’s rules.

The rules also specifically reference the semi-finals stating “reasonable endeavours” will be taken to rearrange the fixture “at the earliest reasonable opportunity”. Only if that’s not possible would an abandonment be considered at which (unlikely) point #MUFC would go through. pic.twitter.com/6eXeXWFETd — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 28, 2020

It is noted that City would not be in the same boat as Leyton Orient as the forfeiture of fixtures only applies up until round four of the competition.

In addition, it is stated that if club’s cannot fulfil a fifth round or semi-final game then ‘reasonable endeavours’ shall be used to rearrange the fixture at the earliest opportunity.

Manchester City are set to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday before the game with United however it’s looking increasing unlikely that either game will go ahead.

The Premier League also confirmed that they recorded 18 positive tests in the latest round of testing which is the highest ever weekly total.

