Here’s What Stephen Kenny’s First Irish Senior Squad Could Look Like

Whether Ireland overcome their two-legged playoff and reach Euro 2020 or not, we know one thing is for sure, Mick McCarthy’s reign will end in August of next year.

As a part of the rather bizarre arrangement which saw McCarthy take the job for a second time, he will make way for the incoming Stephen Kenny following the conclusion of the European Championships.

Kenny has been the Irish U21 manager since the start of the year and has done an exceptional job in a position he will soon be stepping away from.

But what will the squad look like once the former Dundalk boss is at the helm of the senior side? We decided to take a look at what his first 25 could be.

_____

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Mark Travers, Caoimhin Kelleher

As a premise, it’s difficult to expect Kenny to overhaul the whole senior squad entirely and that begins in the goalkeeping stakes.

Darren Randolph will be 33 once the new boss arrives and for the moment his performances have been strong enough to assume he will continue as Ireland’s number one.

Looking to the future, Kenny will likely be in charge for the emergence of either Bournemouth’s Mark Travers or Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher as the new number one, and expect both to be involved in his first squad.

Kenny has worked with Kelleher over the past year and his stock continues to rise, but Travers’ displays for The Cherries, although limited, have always been strong, making the competition fierce between the sticks.

______

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Ryan Manning, Seamus Coleman, Lee O’Connor, Dara O’Shea

Without a doubt the strongest area of this current Irish senior squad, Kenny will likely stick to the core defence which conceded just four goals in qualifying.

Sheffield United’s duo of Enda Stevens and John Egan are arguably two of the first names on the team sheet as is Brighton’s Shane Duffy who may find himself at another club come next summer.

Seamus Coleman is still involved, but Matt Doherty should become the first choice right-back given his club form and how brilliantly Kenny utilises marauding full-backs.

Outside of that five, Kenny could see the opportunity for change, with QPR’s Ryan Manning finally getting his chance as both competition for Enda Stevens and as another option for the midfield.

Lee O’Connor impressed in his first senior outing and has consistently been strong under Kenny despite lack of club opportunities at Celtic, while West Brom’s Dara O’Shea is a wildcard inclusion as a strong backup to the centre-halves.

_____

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Jack Byrne, Robbie Brady, Alan Browne, Conor Coventry

Kenny may find himself with some selection headaches in the midfield area when he selects his first squad, as he looks to find a balance between experience and exciting youth.

Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane and Preston’s Alan Browne are both included and have the potential to become real key players in the Kenny era going forward, along with Charlton’s Josh Cullen who could claim the holding role should Glenn Whelan’s international career come to an end.

Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady both have the experience and ability to shine on their day and are another two whom Kenny may be able to get the best out of.

We know the former Dundalk boss likes to play with a number 10, and Jack Byrne could fit that role perfectly given the qualities he has shown in his two international appearances so far.

Millwall’s Brighton loanee Jayson Molumby was Kenny’s captain at U21 level and has been impressing with The Lions making him one of the most logical players to make the step up to the senior squad under the new boss.

The final midfield spot goes to West Ham’s Conor Coventry, who, given Ireland’s lack of holding players and James McCarthy’s consistent absence from squads, could be a strong option to contend for the position.

_____

Forwards: David McGoldrick, Sean Maguire, Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Michael Obafemi, Callum Robinson

One of the best things to come from McCarthy’s second spell in charge, regardless of whether Ireland qualify or not, has undoubtedly been the reinstatement of David McGoldrick into the squad.

The Sheffield United man may be 32, but his ability as Ireland’s number nine has been clear even in the toughest of games under McCarthy and his technical prowess could be crucial in a new style of Irish football.

Preston’s Sean Maguire has had a stop-start international career, but his performance against New Zealand was excellent and Kenny could see his pace and finishing ability as a real asset to this side.

Callum Robinson is another who you feel is ready to kick on in a green shirt, while Brighton’s Aaron Connolly was one of the Irish U21 boss’ finest performers before making the move up to the senior squad.

Tottenham’s Troy Parrott is another who impressed under Kenny with the 21s and expect him to make the breakthrough during his tenure despite the striker’s tender age.

The final option up front is Southampton’s Michael Obafemi who has featured frequently in the Premier League for the Saints and should he keep himself fit, will be another player hoping to make the breakthrough under Kenny.

_____

On the fringes: Ciaran Clark, Nathan Collins, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Connor Ronan, Zac Elbouzedi, Jason Knight, Adam Idah

Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda is unlucky not to make the 25 man squad but he must return to his best form at club level if he is to be a part of Stephen Kenny’s plans.

James McClean has been thriving at Stoke City under Michael O’Neill and could make a case for himself if he stays in the Championship while Shane Long’s experience and return to club form at Southampton has him in contention to get back in the Irish fold.

Norwich City’s Adam Idah has impressed so often at U21 level and if he goes on loan, more first-team football should see him as a fringe option or even a squad player despite being just 18.

Ciaran Clark has found his way back in at Newcastle but it’s hard to see how he’d operate in an expansive Stephen Kenny side, while Nathan Collins‘ development at Stoke could see him as a defensive option.

Connor Ronan has been a favourite of Kenny’s and like O’Dowda is very close to the full squad while Waterford’s Zac Elbouzedi and Derby’s Jason Knight are dark horses for inclusion.

_____