Name The First Player To Score A Hat-Trick In La Liga, Premier League & Serie A

On Monday night, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his first Serie A hat-trick as Juventus defeated Cagliari 4-0 to remain top of the table.

With his treble, Ronaldo became only the second player to score a hat-trick in La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League. The Portuguese forward has now scored hat-tricks for Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.

But can you name the first player to score a hat-trick in all three of these divisions?

You have five minutes to try to name the only player other than Ronaldo to achieve this feat.

So, we’re looking for you to name the first player to score a hat-trick in the Spanish top-flight, the Italian top-flight and the English top-flight.

The only we will give you is that he still playing. Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz question does not display properly, just click here.



