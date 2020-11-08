Harry Maguire claims ‘people don’t want’ Manchester United to succeed

“People don’t want us to do well.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes people don’t want to see the club do well due to the Red Devils’ successes in the past.

United bounced back from a difficult week – which saw them lose to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir – by picking up a strong three points against Everton at Goodison Park.

The win eases some of the pressure on the Red Devils and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however it has still been a far from ideal start to the season for the club.

Speaking after the game, captain Harry Maguire admitted that it can often be difficult for players to ignore the criticism levelled at them, some of which he believes stems from jealousy of the club’s past successes.

“At this club one thing I’ve noticed in my time here – I’ve been here a year and a half – is we are the most talked-about club in the world,” he said.

“Why? Because we are the biggest club in the world. People don’t want us to do well. Why? Probably because of the success we’ve had in the past.

“We have to live up to that, we have to react to it and don’t let the negatives get into our bubble inside the training ground. Sometimes it is difficult for the lads.”

Harry Maguire continued, outlining that they must kick-on after the strong result against Everton.

“We reacted well to two poor results. We felt we were on the right track after Leipzig (a 5-0 win) and we let ourselves down against Arsenal (last Sunday).

“It wasn’t good enough as a performance. In the week again we gave them a soft goal and found it too hard to create chances to come back.

“We knew this was an important game to get three points. We reacted well but it is only a start.”

