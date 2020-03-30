Harry Kane Refusing To Rule Out Possible Tottenham Exit

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has refused to rule out a transfer away from the club.

The England captain outlined that he wouldn’t stay at the club “for the sake of it” if he feels as though the team aren’t progressing in the right direction.

Kane has been at Spurs since the start of his career progressing to become the team’s captain with his goals helping his side to a number of top-four finishes over the past few seasons.

The 28-year-old though, has never won a trophy in his career and despite the suspension of the current Premier League season, Spurs have been struggling, sitting eighth, seven points behind the top four.

As he continues to recover from an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since January, Kane appeared on an Instagram Live chat with former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp who quizzed him about staying at Tottenham for the rest of his career.

“Obviously I get asked this question a lot,” said Kane.

“It’s one of those things – I couldn’t say yes and I couldn’t say no.

I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players.

“It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

“So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.

🗣"I couldn't say yes I couldn't say no, I will always love Spurs, if I don't think we are going in the right direction I won't stay there for the sake of it" Harry Kane on his future at Tottenham pic.twitter.com/UksqxX0tAP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 30, 2020

Kane was also asked about working under Jose Mourinho who, he outlined, he has built a good relationship with.

“It’s been good. What you see is what you get. He’s an honest guy. If he likes you, he’ll tell you; if he doesn’t like you, he’ll tell you. From my point of view I’ve built a good relationship with him.

“It’s great to work under a manager like Jose. Growing up watching Premier Leagues he was a big part of that.

“So it’s another opportunity for me to work with one of the best managers in the world. So I’m excited to see how that relationship unfolds, and I know he’s excited to put his stamp on the team.

“From a players’ point of view we know we’ve got a top, top manager, so it’s up to us to go out and perform.”