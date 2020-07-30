Harry Arter Believes Infamous Roy Keane Tirade Was ‘Uncalled For’

Harry Arter has outlined that he believes Roy Keane got it ‘totally wrong’ during the pair’s training ground bust up at Ireland camp in 2018.

The Fulham midfielder along with Jon Walters had been instructed not to train by FAI medical staff during a camp two years ago with Keane, who was then assistant manager, launching a verbal tirade towards the two players.

Details of Keane’s heated altercation towards both Arter and Walters were revealed by a leaked WhatsApp message from defender Stephen Ward with the 30-year-old midfielder opting to step away from Ireland in the brief aftermath.

Speaking to Off the Ball on Wednesday, Arter addressed the situation for the first time outlining that he regarded Keane’s outburst as ‘uncalled for’ and disrespectful.

“I regarded it as a lack of respect,” Arter said.

“Purely for no reason to be honest. At the time it was uncalled for. I’m not the sort of lad who would fake an injury and the ironic thing was it was in the middle of the summer.

“It was the middle of the off season, so if I was faking an injury I wouldn’t be sitting in a hotel. That’s the last thing I’d be doing.”

“Roy got it totally wrong with why he thought I was injured or maybe the injury itself. He didn’t realise the extent of what it was. I put it down now to a misunderstanding.”

Keane has publicly outlined that he believes both Arter and Walters overreacted to the situation, however a war of words is something the Fulham man is not interested in.

“I know Roy has done a few interviews since and he’s named-checked me and Stephen Ward and Jon Walters but it’s something I would never want to get involved in.

“It is what it is. I wasn’t prepared to let someone accuse me of faking an injury.

“If I was faking an injury, I wouldn’t be doing it on the off season when I could be on holiday. I would be on a beach somewhere.”

Arter’s time with the Boys in Green has been limited over the past few years, with Mick McCarthy only playing him once, for 20 minutes against Gibraltar, however he has mentioned by new manager Stephen Kenny.

The Fulham man concluded by confirming that his argument with Keane is finished and that it never affected his relationship with Martin O’Neill.

“Me and Roy spoke about it about four or five months after and to me it’s finished.

“Martin gave me my debut when some managers wouldn’t. I was only playing in the Championship at the time, but I had a good season with Bournemouth, but I was so thankful for the opportunities he gave me.

“Some of my performances weren’t good enough but I felt a real belief in Martin towards me. For Martin to put his trust in me and put me in the squad, it is something I will always respect. I really enjoyed working with Martin.”