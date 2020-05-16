Report Reveals How Close Erling Haaland Was To Joining Leeds United

The eyes of the sporting world will be firmly fixed on the German Bundesliga when it returns behind closed doors this weekend.

Saturday sees 12 teams in action across six games, with the standout tie of the afternoon undoubtedly Borussia Dortmund’s derby game against Schalke.

Before the suspension of the season one player who had been beginning to find his goalscoring touch at Dortmund is striking sensation Erling-Braut Haaland who managed nine goals in his first eight Bundesliga games.

The 20-year-old is widely considered to be one of European football’s finest prospects, with Dortmund signing him for €21 million from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Haaland though could very well have been plying his trade in the English Championship had things been different.

The striker is of course the son of former Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland and was born in the city of Leeds.

He has also previously been quoted in a Norwegian interview several years ago as saying that his “dream is to win the Premier League” with the Whites.

According to a report from Phil Hay in The Athletic, Leeds United were interested in bringing Haaland to Elland Road when the Norwegian was at Molde 18 months ago.

The report outlines then when the club had been resigned to losing their striker, Leeds attempted to bring Haaland “home” offering him “a salary above that of many of their first-team players,” but one that was below some of their highest earners at the time.

Leeds had reportedly been optimistic that they could land a deal for Haaland however Salzburg then came in with an offer that “dwarfed” what the Yorkshire club could provide.

Haaland’s career has gone from strength to strength since, with the striker bagging a hugely impressive 29 goals in just 28 games over two seasons for Salzburg before his move to Dortmund.

How different it could have been for Haaland and Leeds had the Norwegian decided to return home to the city of his birth.

“You couldn’t accuse him of making a mistake,” one senior Leeds source told The Athletic.