Graham Souness Questions Paul Pogba’s Desire To Play For Man United

Graeme Souness has hit out at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, outlining that he feels the French international doesn’t want to be at Old Trafford.

Pogba has only made eight appearances across all competitions for United this season, and has missed the last eight Premier League games, not featuring since the win against Newcastle on St Stephen’s Day.

The 26-year-old has suffered from ankle issues throughout the campaign and underwent surgery in January with Pogba expected to return to action at the end of the month.

United have recently seen an upturn in form over the past few weeks, with Pogba still absent with reports constantly linking him with a move away from the club in the summer.

One man who has been critical of Pogba in the past is Graeme Souness and speaking ahead of United’s clash with Everton on Sunday, the former Liverpool midfielder was in the Sky Sports studio alongside Roy Keane.

Souness questioned the seriousness of Pogba’s injury comparing it to that of Everton’s Andre Gomes and outlined that the cynic in him believes that the French international does not want to be at Manchester United.

“Maybe Manchester United should be looking at the medical staff here at Goodison, he began.

“They got Andre Gomes back in a fraction of the time for what would appear to be a far worse injury. Now I know I’m jumping in here and all the medics will be jumping up and down but it’s just the cynic in me.

Graeme Souness: " I see Pogba dancing at a wedding and shooting hoops" 🏀 Roy Keane: "I think he was at a fashion show" Dave Jones: " We can't criticise him when he's not playing" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SlFWQRTUet — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2020

“I see Paul Pogba dancing at a wedding, I see him shooting hoops and there was something else and the cynic in me thinks he doesn’t want to be at United.

“I think he was at a fashion show,” added Keane.

Souness continued:

“How can you not want to play for Manchester United? How can you not want to play for Manchester United, if that is the case? Will you give me odds for him playing at the Euros?”