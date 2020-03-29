Graeme Souness Hasn’t Let A Sporting Shutdown Stop Him From Criticising Pogba

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has once again criticised Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

According to the Sky Sports pundit, Pogba would be a “doddle” to play against.

Souness has long been critical of the Frenchman’s commitment and desire to play for Man United, frequently hitting out at the midfielder in his role as a pundit.

Earlier this month he questioned the legitimacy of Pogba’s ankle injury, which had seen him miss a large chunk of the Premier League season and on Sunday he was quizzed on what advice he would give the World Cup winner if Souness had been his teammate.

“Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player — great athleticism, super technique — but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine,” he said in his Sunday Times column.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: “I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: “Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you. He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

Pogba has only featured eight times in all competitions for United this season, with his last appearance coming in their St Stephens’ Day win over Newcastle.

He had successful surgery on his ankle at the beginning of January and had been close to a return to fitness before the suspension of the Premier League season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I see Paul Pogba dancing at a wedding, I see him shooting hoops and there was something else and the cynic in me thinks he doesn’t want to be at United,” Souness said earlier this month.

“How can you not want to play for Manchester United? How can you not want to play for Manchester United, if that is the case? Will you give me odds for him playing at the Euros?”