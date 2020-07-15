Graeme Souness On The One Thing Preventing John Stones From Being A ‘Top Player’

Graeme Souness has outlined that he believes Manchester City defender John Stones can be a ‘top, top player’ if the 26-year-old can improve his decision making.

Stones has struggled for form with City this season, only starting 11 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s side and just one since the restart.

The defender started against Newcastle but was left on the bench against Brighton however he was restored to the City side ahead of their game against Bournemouth – with an opportunity to impress ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Stones has always had qualities, especially in possession, however speaking on Sky Sports, Souness outlined the one area he feels the defender is weak in, which is preventing him from reaching that next level.

“He’s got everything to be a top top player but he’s missing just one thing, his decision making at vital times. He’s quick, he can head the ball, he’s athletic he’s very good on the ball, it’s just that decision making.

“You go back to the start of the season, Kompany goes, Pep would have said, ‘the last player I want to get injured this year for any extended period of time is Laporte’ because even if Kompany stayed they were still a centre-half short so with Kompany leaving and Laporte getting injured that cost them dearly. Stones has to really show Pep that he can step up.

Stones signed for City for £50 million from Everton in 2016, and Souness reiterated that he believes the defender has all the tools, if he can just improve his decision making.

“I think he has everything in his locker to be a top player and when I say a top player I mean a top, top player. There’s nothing he can’t do except that critical decision making at vital times.”