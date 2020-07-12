Graeme Souness Details Huge Influence Jack Charlton Had On His Career

Graeme Souness has credited Jack Charlton as a huge influence on his footballing career following the former Irish manager’s passing on Saturday.

Charlton was Ireland’s most successful ever manager and his passing has been met with tributes from all across the footballing world.

Souness worked with Charlton during the early stages of the former Liverpool midfielder’s career when ‘Big Jack’ was the manager at Middlesbrough.

The current Sky Sports pundit paid tribute to his former manager outlining that Charlton ‘sorted him out’ when he was a young man which had a hugely positive influence on the rest of his career.

“I have an enormous debt of gratitude for him,” he told Sky Sports.

“He sorted me out when I was a young man when I was too full of myself, he said, ‘There are two doors for you, one with success and one where you drift out the game and achieve nothing.’

🗣"He sorted me out when I was a young man when I was too full of myself, he said there are 2 doors for you, one with success and one where you drift out the game and achieve nothing" Graeme Souness' amazing tribute to Jack Charlton 👏 pic.twitter.com/4tv0S6Ux6p — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 12, 2020

“You look back and your life and there’s people you meet and you think, ‘If I hadn’t met him at that time it might have gone pear-shaped for me.’ Well I can look at my time and think that if I hadn’t met Jack, I might not have gone on to play at the level that I did.

“I’d like to pass my condolences on to Pat and his kids and his family, he’ll be much missed. He was a super super man to be around.”

Teams across the English Premier League and the Championship held a minute silence this weekend in memory of Charlton who won the World Cup with his country in 1966.

Charlton was also beloved in Ireland after he took the Boys in Green to three major tournaments between 1988 and 1994, famously reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

He left his role with Ireland in 1996.