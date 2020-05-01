New Government Plan Details Roadmap For Return Of Sport

A new roadmap released by the government on Friday has detailed when sport can return in Ireland in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that the current lockdown would be extended to May 18th and from there the country would move to a five-phase release plan which could result in normality by August 10th depending on targets.

Sport is addressed in each phase of the government’s plan with Phase 2 outlining first that ‘small group team sports training (but not matches) where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact’ will be allowed from June 8th.

Phase 3 on June 29th will see “behind closed doors” sporting activities and events permitted where arrangements are in place to enable participants to maintain social distancing.’

It is not until Phase 4, on July 20th , where team sports, like GAA and soccer, with limited spectators and social distancing can resume.

Phase 5 ,which is August 10th, aims to;

– Permit close physical contact sports (rugby, boxing, wrestling) – Open gyms, exercise, dance studios and sports clubs, only where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out and social distancing can be maintained – Permit sports spectatorship which involve mass gatherings only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor numbers restrictions and where social distancing.

These phases are of course depending on all the planned measures being successful and the Taoiseach outlined that a jump back in phases may be required should cases increase.

You can find the full roadmap for reopening society and businesses here.