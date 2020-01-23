Glenn Whelan Set To Join Up With Joey Barton At League One Fleetwood

Irish midfielder Glenn Whelan is reportedly set to join League One side Fleetwood Town until the end of the season following his departure from Hearts last month.

Whelan had only joined the Scottish side in July after his release from Aston Villa but was deemed surplus to requirements upon the arrival of new manager Daniel Stendel.

The 36-year-old’s leadership was questioned publicly by the new boss with his contract being cancelled by mutual consent shortly after.

According to a report on Independent.ie, Whelan is set to now join Fleetwood Town, currently managed by former Premier league midfielder Joey Barton, on a deal until the end of the season.

It is understood that a number of teams made offers for Whelan including Championship club Luton Town, however he will join up with Fleetwood who currently sit 11th in League One but just four points off the playoff spots.

Whelan will be hoping that Barton is more of a fan of his than Stendel was, with the Irish international outlining that he felt Hearts had ‘thrown him under the bus’ following his departure.

“I do feel let down. The way my name is out there now it feels like I have been thrown under a bus,” he said.

“There are a lot of players at Hearts who have not been fit, I have tried my best with the quality that is around us and if that wasn’t good enough, it was certainly not my fault.”

The former Stoke City midfielder will be hoping that a run in the Fleetwood team will be beneficial to his chances of starting Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia in March.

Whelan has been an integral part of Mick McCarthy’s side throughout the qualifying campaign but the Irish boss has always stressed that his players must be playing at club level if they are to start at international level.

Ireland take on Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26th in the first of two potential playoff games and should the Boys in Green win they would face the winner of Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina five days later for a spot in the summer’s finals.