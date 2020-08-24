An exciting move for the Ireland underage goalkeeper.

Gavin Bazunu will sign for League One side Rochdale on loan from Manchester City.

According to a report from The Irish Independent, the Republic of Ireland underage goalkeeper will join Brian Barry-Murphy’s side in a bid to further his development and gain first-team experience.

Bazunu

Bazunu joined Manchester City in 2019 from Shamrock Rovers for £500,000.

The 18-year-old was also drafted in Manchester City’s Champions League setup. He did not make a squad, but Man City rate the player very highly.

Bazunu’s loan to Rochdale is expected to coincide with news of a ‘longer-term contractual update’ at City.

The former Shamrock Rovers goalkeper featured 14 times for City’s Under-23s this season. He also played in every game in their UEFA Youth League campaign.

Bazunu has yet to play a senior game in England, but he made his debut for Rovers when he was just 16. He kept a run of four clean sheets in a row in his four league starts in the 2017/2018 season

Ireland prospects

The 18-year-old also worked his way into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland Under-21 squad. Gavin Bazunu started the last two games in November against Armenia and Sweden, both of which Ireland won.

Should Bazunu get regular first-team minutes under his belt then he may find himself in contention for the Ireland senior squad.

Darren Randolph and Mark Travers have been the consensus first and the second choice in recent times. However, the potential is there for Bazunu to make a play for that third spot.

Rochdale finished 18th in the curtailed 2019-2020 League One season under Barry-Murphy.

Irish presence at Rochdale

Rochdale finished 18th in League One last season. They lost on penalties to Manchester United in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford last September, after recording a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Gavin Bazunu will join a team with a big Irish presence. Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy is from Cork. While Irish players Eoghan O’Connell, Paul McShane, Jimmy Ryan and Jimmy Keohane are already in the squad.

Read More About: gavin bazunu, Ireland, Manchester City, Premier League, Rochdale