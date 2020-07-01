Gary Neville On Why Mason Greenwood Reminds Him Of Robin Van Persie

Gary Neville has outlined that he feels it’s impossible to leave 18-year-old striker Mason Greenwood out of Manchester United’s starting XI, comparing him to Robin Van Persie.

Greenwood was impressive in United’s 3-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday night finding the net for what was his 14th goal across all competitions this season.

The young striker has been a breakout star for the Red Devils this season with his performances earning acclaim from many pundits, including Neville.

Greenwood’s goal on Tuesday night saw him cut inside onto his left foot and fire the ball past Mat Ryan, with Neville outlining on Sky Sports that his ability and finish against Brighton shows exactly why he is in the team

“He can operate in tight spaces, he can receive the ball on the back foot. The first part of this is brilliant,” said Neville, on Sky Sports, in quotes reported by the Metro.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets it, and just pushes that pass. You have to do that against a tight defence. It might look like he has someone near him, but all of a sudden, he has that one-on-one, in the box. Defenders cannot challenge him.

“They’re not sure if he’s going on his left and he drags it back through the legs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a master at this – one of the best – at taking it to the one side and pulling it back through the legs of the defenders. It justifies his selection on the right-hand side.

Neville continued by outlining that he feels Solskjaer cannot leave Greenwood out of his starting XI given the form he is in, explaining that the 18-year-old reminds him of Robin Van Persie.

“It’s getting to the point now where it will be impossible to leave this lad out. He reminds me so much of Robin van Persie when he cuts in on that left foot off that right side. The composure, the technique.”

Van Persie managed an impressive 58 goals in 105 games during his spell at Old Trafford and United fans will certainly hope that Greenwood can achieve similar success at the club.