Gary Neville hits out at Premier League’s pay-per-view decision

The Premier League have announced that all non-televised games until the end of October will be available on pay-per-view.

All Premier League games from the beginning of this season had previously been available to watch league’s official broadcasting partners.

The interim measure was confirmed on Friday after a clubs’ meeting and means that non-televised Premier League games will be available on Sky Sports Box Office and BT Sports Box Office.

Sky Sports are reporting that the games will be available on their box office service for £14.95/€16.95 per game. The announcement comes after the government in the UK scrapped plans to have spectators return to sporting events from October 1st.

Manchester United’s game with Newcastle on Saturday October 17th will be the first game shown on Sky Sports Box Office with Leicester vs Aston Villa on the Sunday and West Brom vs Burnley on the Monday rounding out the weekend of PPV games.

The decision however has been met with some scrutiny with Sky Sports’ Gary Neville tweeting his unhappiness at the Premier League.

This is a really bad move by the @premierleague to charge £14.95 for single matches that have been shown free for 6 months ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 9, 2020

A statement from the Premier League said: “The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.

“Under these new arrangements, the current live match selections will remain in place and will be broadcast as normal.

“In addition, the five matches per round not already selected will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, accessed via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

“Clubs today agreed this interim solution to enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live.

“The Premier League has worked closely with Sky Sports and BT Sport to provide this arrangement and is grateful for their support. The agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

“Football is not the same without supporters at matches. The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.”

