Gary Neville believes Man United will finish ahead of Liverpool next season

Gary Neville is hopeful that his former side Manchester United can finish ahead of champions Liverpool in the Premier League next season

Liverpool romped to the Premier League title last season, finishing 18 points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City in the table.

Manchester United struggled in the first half of the season but under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they managed to finish third and secured Champions League qualification.

United looked very strong towards the end of the campaign and have added Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek to their squad.

Neville spoke to Stadium Astro and was asked how he feels the upcoming season will go, with former United man believing that they have a chance at finishing ahead of the champions.

“I’m going to go Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea, but that’s with a little bit of hope rather than science!

“Finishing third last season was a big moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That demonstrated progression.

“I think he has to break that top-two or get close to that top-two and get close to the title.

“To get close to the top-two and win a trophy – maybe in one of the cup competition – would be acceptable. He would have to get close to winning a title by his third season [to be considered a success].

“The fans want to see progression and Manchester United have to continue to progress.”

United will be hoping they can hit the ground running when the Premier League returns for a new season in a couple of weeks.

The Red Devils’ Europa League commitments mean that they do not play until September 19th against Crystal Palace. Liverpool begin the season with a tricky game against newly-promoted Leeds United.

Liverpool have made one signing this summer, Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Read More About: gary neville, Liverpool, Manchester United, Premier League