Gary Neville slams Man United after deleted tweet about Newcastle game

Neville wasn’t pleased.

Man United’s official Twitter account deleted a tweet which appeared to make light of fans’ inability to attend their game against Newcastle on Saturday.

Fans will of course not be in attendance for Man United’s game at St James’ Park with plans for reopening stadiums to the public shelved in the UK following the government’s increased restrictions.

The Premier League also caused anger when they announced that fans would have to pay £14.95 for certain games that would not be shown on Sky Sports or BT Sports.

Ahead of Man United’s game with Newcastle on Saturday, their official account tweeted, “At least there’s no climbing up 14 flights of stairs to get to the away end at St James’ Park for this one… where are you watching #NEWMUN from?” along with a laughing face emoji.

The tweet was met with displeasure by fans who expressed their anger over the club appearing to make light of the fact that supporters cannot attend the game.

Gary Neville also joined the universal condemnation of the tweet by quoting the post and saying “How bad is this tweet?”

The club since deleted the tweet following the negative backlash it received.

How bad is this tweet? https://t.co/iMJD68Cbv9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 17, 2020

On the pitch, United will be hoping they can bounce back from their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham in their previous Premier League game.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against Newcastle at the weekend, Solskjaer outlined that he and his side must prove they are mentally strong enough to cope with the challenges of the season.

“The spotlight should be on me, because I’m the manager and I’m responsible,” he said in quotes reported by The Sun.

“Last season was also hard, we played nine games and only won first of the two nine games, which was difficult.

“But if you’re part of Manchester United as a player or staff, you’re used to this and you have to be mentally strong. For me, this period is another chance to prove that.

“It’s about being focused for the next game, because I know they’re capable of getting results and moving up the table.”

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, Premier League