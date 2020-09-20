Gary Neville outlines why Lindelof and Maguire partnership won’t work

Gary Neville has outlined why he believes Manchester United’s defence pairing of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will not work at the club in the long run.

United struggled in their opening match of the Premier League season losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace, looking below par for much of the game.

The centre-half pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof again failed to impress, and Gary Neville believes its a duo that will never work at Old Trafford.

The former United right-back outlined that he doesn’t believe either Maguire or Lindelof have the pace that is needed from at least one of the centre-halves in the centre-back pairing.

“One area Man United need to try to strengthen is centre-back,” he said on Sky Sports.

But it has to be a quick one – someone who can defend one-on-ones.

“If you look at all the best centre-half partnerships down the years, they have always had a quick one.

“Old Trafford is a big pitch and particularly if your full-backs are going forward then you are going to leave your centre-halves one-on-one.

“Over the years, the best Man United centre-back partnerships have always had that really quick one – whether it be Jaap Stam or Rio Ferdinand or Gary Pallister – who has lightning pace to get across and snuff out the danger. Lindelof and Maguire just don’t have that.”

United have been widely tipped to sign a new centre-half this window, in addition to a number of other players in various positions – including Jadon Sancho.

Left-back Luke Shaw outlined after the game that he believes more players are needed to strengthen the squad.

“We are a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told Norway’s TV2.

“It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.”

