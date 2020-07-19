Gary Neville Highlights Watford Winger As Possible Sancho Alternative At Manchester United

Gary Neville has suggested that Watford winger Ismaila Sarr could be a potential option for Manchester United in their quest for a right-winger this summer.

Sarr has impressed in his debut season in the Premier League with Watford scoring five goals as he continues to help the Hornets stave off relegation.

United have made it no secret that their top transfer target this summer is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho however issues could arise over a fee, with the German club holding out for £100 million and the Red Devils refusing to pay more that £50 million.

Should United fail to land Sancho then alternatives will have to be looked at and Neville believes that Sarr is a player United should be monitoring given his talents.

“Manchester United need a right winger. He’s a big, big talent, honestly he really is, Neville said on Sky Sports’ The Gary Neville Podcast.

“We’ve seen his performances before but tonight he was a shining light, even in that first half there were periods where Watford did attack and it was through him.

“So yeah he’ll be sought after and Watford will, I’m sure, cash in if they get the right bid.”

Neville had been impressed by the 22-year-old’s performance against West Ham despite Nigel Pearson’s men suffering defeat and highlighted the qualities he feel Sarr possesses which make him so dangerous.

“The first thing is pace. And then you’ve got to think about, can he use his pace? Well yes he can, because he makes really good quality runs: the spin in behind, straight, but also the run inside in between full-back and centre-back – which I always think is the most difficult to mark.

“And then you think, well has he got quality on the ball? Could you just left him have it? Sometimes you’ve got quick players, let him have the ball.

“But when you let him have the ball, he can get it out of his feet and whip ridiculously good crosses in. So that’s when you’re thinking about the fact that you’ve got a real problem, as a full-back.

“Because if I get tight, he’s going to spin in behind me. If I drop off him, he’s just going to get an easy cross in and you can’t win.”