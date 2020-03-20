Gary Neville Proposes “Festival Of Football” Idea To Finish Season

Gary Neville has proposed a ‘festival of football’ idea to finish out the footballing season after it was suspended following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

The virus has decimated the footballing calendar over the last few weeks, with leagues across Europe postponed indefinitely amid trying times for the sport.

The general consensus is that all leagues must be completed at some stage this year, with the Premier League suspended until April 30th at the earliest, although there has been some suggestions of rendering some null and void.

Neville believes that, when the leagues do return, it could be an opportunity for a ‘festival of football’ over the course of a couple of weeks outlining that nine days in a row could be required to finish the nine games left in the Premier League.

“The last thing I’m worried about is sorting out the fixtures,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“If football players need to play every day for nine days to finish the Premier League as a worst-case scenario, they would do it because they’d get their heads around it and make it a festival of football.

“It would be something spectacular. Football can bring some hope and joy to the country when we finally come out of this crisis.

“Doing a festival of football where the league is finished in two weeks, the Champions League gets finished in a week and the FA Cup is finished in four days could be something quite special.

“I’m not saying they are the examples that should be followed, but there could be something quite spectacular about football fans coming together after this crisis is over.

“It would bring some joy back to the nation as football does impact so many people.”

He continued “The least of my worries are the calendar as once the crisis is over I think footballers, the authorities, the associations will want to play as many matches as psychically possible in a week, a month or a three month period to get everything back on track.

“If you think about the Christmas period, clubs play four games in eight days. When we were going to win the Premier League with Manchester United we had a backlog of fixtures due to FA Cup and we played four games in a week. It is possible over a six or an eight-week period that there might be four games a week.

“I’m not concerned about squeezing more games in. Players, clubs, managers and physios will understand that you can’t complain about fixture congestion next season due to the circumstances. It’s a global crisis and football has to react and compromise.”