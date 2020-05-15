Gary Neville & Carlos Tevez’s Agent Clash On Air Over Striker’s Man United Exit

Carlos Tevez’s agent Kia Joorabchian and Gary Neville aired their grievances on Friday morning following questions surrounding the former Manchester United’s striker’s professionalism in his final days at Old Trafford.

Neville first appeared on Sky Sports News earlier this week and outlined his disappointment in the way in which Tevez left Old Trafford to join City.

The former Manchester United defender said that the Argentine striker didn’t act in the right way before his move to Manchester City.

Joorabchian responded, claiming that Neville didn’t do his homework on Tevez’s career. He that the only person whose professionalism should be questioned is the former United defender’s.

Alongside Jamie Carragher, the duo both addressed one another on Sky Sports News clearly in disagreement over each other’s comments on the matter.

“I’m here because I feel that Gary said something a couple of days ago and he was absolutely wrong,” began Joorabchian.

“Gary mentioned Carlos down tooling and his professionalism and he also mentioned that there were problems in his second year about his people talking in his ear.

“I’d like to know who he thinks was doing that and what he thinks they were saying in his ear because unless he was hacking them or taping them it was impossible for him to know.

“Gary played one time in Carlos’ first year because unfortunately he was injured. When Gary made a comparison to year one and year two he could not have known too much. He was mostly on the treatment table.

“Finally, Sir Alex had his finger to the pulse all the time and by Gary making those comments on Carlos’ second year, he is somewhat questioning whether Sir Alex had his finger to the pulse.

“He picked Carlos 51 times during the 08/09 season, he scored 15 goals and seven assists. Sir Alex would not have picked someone 51 times as Gary well knows if they were downtooling or being unprofessional – unless Gary thinks Sir Alex took his eye off the ball.”

Neville took the time to duly respond to Joorabchian outlining where he felt the distractions were coming from but admitting that the ‘downing tools’ phrase may have been a little harsh.

“There’s no doubt that Carlos in that last few months of the season became disinterested and distracted, he went into more of a sulky mood because he was disappointed that the club weren’t signing him.”

“I saw Carlos in the last five months at the club, I don’t need to do my research because I was watching the boy. Carlos was a warrior on the football pitch. In the first 12 months, I’d never seen anything like him, Rooney and Ronaldo. However, in the last four months the drop in his manner and his performances maybe because he wasn’t being taken on by the club was alarming.

“When I refer to the people in his ear, Carlos was owned by third party ownership at the time, it was legal then obviously but I think Manchester City paid £50 million to his owners whereas Manchester United were supposed to pay £25 million for the option.

“I just felt that around that time there was so much distraction and noise over how much the third party owners were going to make, these were distractions that were in his ear all the time. What I would say his ‘downing tools’ might be a little bit crass but Carlos was different.”

Tevez went on to play 148 times for Man City. He was part of the side that won the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League title in 2012.