Gary Neville Offers Blunt Assessment Of Andy Robertson’s Performance

Gary Neville has said that Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was ‘playing like he had a week on the lash’ after his disappointing first-half performance against Manchester City.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last week and despite fielding a very strong side on Thursday night, they found themselves 3-0 down at half-time against Manchester City following goals by Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men can be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas somewhat. However, Neville was far from sympathetic to Liverpool and Robertson’s cause.

“He’s been playing like he has had a week on the lash. It’s so unlike him,” said Neville on commentary for Sky Sports.

“You see him get drawn into that space, he just has to hold his nerve, he’s rushing out and getting played around. [He] sees him coming to Foden, the one-two is fantastic, and the way he finishes it delights Pep Guardiola.”

City took the lead in the 25th minute after Joe Gomez fouled Sterling in the area and De Bruyne stepped up to the penalty spot to cooly slot the ball past Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

The second came shortly afterwards through Sterling before the impressive Foden rounded off an excellent first-half display with a lovely finish just before half-time.

There was little respite for the champions in the second half and City scored their fourth of the game when De Bruyne found Sterling, who cut inside the aforementioned Robertson with his strike being diverted into his own net by substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions for the first time last week after Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Klopp’s men claimed the title with a record-breaking seven league games to go. Manchester United had previously held the record winning the 2000/2001 Premier League title with five games to spare.