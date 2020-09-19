Gareth Southgate reportedly ‘furious’ after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments

England manager Gareth Southgate was reportedly left furious by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments about the national team selecting striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was involved with the Three Lions, coming off the bench in their UEFA Nations League game against Iceland.

The young striker however found himself under scrutiny when he and Phil Foden broke coronavirus protocols by allegedly meeting two women outside of the team’s secure environment.

The pair were sent home by England and did not feature in their next game against Denmark.

Speaking on Friday, Solskjaer suggested that the England call-up may not have been the wisest decision and that the 18-year-old needed a rest after a long season.

“The club secretary put a request into the FA,” said Solskjaer, in quotes reported by Mirror.co.uk. “Maybe I should have got hold of Gareth’s number.

“He’s not called me after either so next time I speak to him we’ll discuss it.

“He’s an 18-year-old who needs managing. The kid had a fantastic season and we asked specifically he should have had a rest. He needs it mentally and physically.”

According to a report from The Mail, Southgate and the FA have been left furious by Solskjaer’s comments. The report outlines that ‘the issue of leaving Greenwood out was discussed as part of the usual dialogue between club and country over a player’s welfare, but they saw no problem with having him in the squad.’

Solskjaer was also unhappy at England putting Greenwood up for media duties despite United’s best efforts to keep him away from that side of the game early in his career.

“The first thing that happens is, one, he’s called up and, two, he’s right there in the press.

“OK, you call him up but you don’t have to put him in front of the world’s cameras. We’ve done what we can to protect him.”

According to The Mail, United were informed of England’s intention to put Greenwood up for interview and had no objections to it.

