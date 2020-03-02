Players Treated For Hypothermia & Frostbite Following First Division Clash

Galway United and Shamrock Rovers players were reportedly treated for hypothermia following their 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

According to a report in The Irish Daily Star, players from both teams required medical attention for hypothermia after the game was played in horrendous conditions in the midst of Storm Jorge over the weekend.

Rovers player Cole Omorehiomnan was taken to hospital with signs of frostbite while Galway players were said to be vomiting in the dressing room and on the bus home.

Speaking to The Star, Galway boss Alan Murphy outlined the struggles that his players had to endure following the game.

“We had to take Killian Brouder off at half-time – I had to rip his jersey off and literally bear-hug him to get some warmth back into him.

“He was as blue as anyone I have ever seen in my life. He was puking in the dressing room. It was horrendous.

“Dean O’Halloran had to come off with ten minutes remaining, leaving us with 10 men on the pitch – he literally could not see.

“I spoke to Stephen McPhail yesterday morning and he said one of the Rovers players had to be taken to hospital, that he had frostbite.

“There’s a room under the stand in Tallaght with a load of heating pipes, and around 20 players were stood around there afterwards trying to get a bit of warmth.

We’ll take the point away from home in the end. The 7 or 8 players in the medic room with hypothermia after the game probably tells you whether or not it should’ve even went ahead🤷🏻🤷🏻 https://t.co/tD1SxNQhVk — Jack (@Jack16Lynch) February 29, 2020

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. It was scary. It was lucky we were in Tallaght, a modern stadium with good facilities.

“In another ground, trying to warm warm players up, we could have been in real trouble.

“There were six or seven medics on-site and they were all working on players.”

Questions were understandably raised as to why the game was allowed to go ahead and according to RTE, referee Kevin O’Sullivan said on Monday he was unable to talk about the game specifically, pending the FAI’s receipt of his report on it.