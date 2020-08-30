Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace are monitoring West Ham’s Josh Cullen according to a report from The Telegraph.

Josh Cullen is currently at West Ham but has spent the last five seasons on loan at various clubs in the English football league.

The 24-year-old impressed in the Championship last season with Charlton.

According to The Telegraph, the London duo are keen on Cullen. He has one year left on his current deal at West Ham. It is thought that Cullen would be available for a low fee.

He may however fancy his chances at breaking into the first team at West Ham this season. Cullen’s performances at Charlton also saw him become a part of the senior Irish setup.

The midfielder was selected by Mick McCarthy in a number of squads in 2019. Cullen won two caps for Ireland, against Bulgaria and New Zealand. Both games were friendlies.

Cullen was not included in Stephen Kenny’s first Ireland squad ahead of the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

He is however reportedly on stand-by and could be called up if James McCarthy is not fit. The Crystal Palace midfielder picked up a knock in a pre-season friendly.

McCarthy will be assessed in Dublin on Sunday.

Josh Cullen was born in England and has represented both countries at underage level. Speaking in 2019 however, he outlined that he is fully committed to Ireland.

“I played Under-16s for England, one appearance, and then I played Under-19s European qualifiers for Ireland and then captained the 21s and made a lot of appearances for the 21s,” Cullen said in March of 2019.

“As soon as I committed myself to Ireland, I was fully committed. This is what I’ve dreamt of, being part of the senior squad and I’m over the moon and really proud to be here.”

