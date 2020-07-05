Quiz: Name Every French Player To Win The Premier League

How well do you know your Premier League winners?

Since the Premier League began in the 1992/1993 season, players from all over the world have clinched winners medals and gotten their hands on the illustrious trophy.

But can you name every player from France to do it?

We’re giving you six minutes to name the 27 players from France who have won the Premier League. To help you along the way we’ve included the club or clubs they won it with and the year or years also.

Good luck and let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.





If you liked that quiz, and want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name Every Manchester United Number Nine Of The Premier League Era.

Or, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name only one footballer to have been sent-off before the age of 18 in the Premier League.