Frank Lampard Does Not Regret ‘Defending His Team’ In Heated Exchange With Liverpool Bench

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has outlined that he regrets the language used during his confrontation with the Liverpool bench however he has no regrets over defending his team.

Lampard was shown during his side’s game with Liverpool getting involved in a heated argument with the Reds bench, in particular assistant manager Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp.

The Chelsea boss had been unhappy with a foul that was given against his side which led to the row and after the game, in which the Blues lost 5-3, Lampard was critical of what he perceived as arrogance from the Liverpool bench.

“Some of the bench, it’s a fine line between when you are winning – and they’ve won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club – but also don’t get too arrogant with it.”

Lampard and Chelsea have a massive game this Sunday against Wolves in which they can clinch a Champions League spot, and ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge, Lampard was quizzed on the incident against Liverpool

“I’ve seen the video, I was there. In terms of language used, I regret it because I’ve got two young daughters on social media,” said the Chelsea boss.

"I am not asking you…" 😡 Frank Lampard was involved in a heated row with the Liverpool bench on Wednesday – and then saw Trent Alexander-Arnold smash one in to the top corner 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HWztPiTUvv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 23, 2020

“In terms of passion to defend my team? No.

“I could have handled it differently but some of the reports were I was upset with the celebrations. Far from it. They can celebrate every goal.”

After the game Lampard congratulated Liverpool’s players on winning the title but admitted that he did not ‘share a beer’ with Klopp after the game due to him believing that the Reds’ bench had ‘crossed a line.’

“I’d have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game but there were things on the bench, not from Klopp, that I felt crossed a line,” he added.

“I regret the language but we’ll move on.”

Klopp outlined that he believes that Lampard’s grievances are fine during the game but that he must ‘learn to finish it’ after the final whistle’

🗣 "We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite. Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that a lot. For me after the game it's over. What Frank has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle, he didn't do that. I don't like that" Jurgen Klopp on Frank Lampard pic.twitter.com/RUQzYCqkMz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 24, 2020

“Frank was in really competitive mood, I respect that a lot. For me, after the game, it’s completely over,” he said.

“What he has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking after the whistle is not OK.”