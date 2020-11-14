France manager blames Manchester United for Paul Pogba’s poor form

France manager Didier Deschamps has outlined that he believes Manchester United’s poor start to the season has negatively impacted Paul Pogba’s form.

Pogba started for France in their surprise 2-0 defeat to Finland as he looked to regain form following a difficult start to his club season at Old Trafford.

Deschamps admitted on Friday that he knew Pogba was not in good form ahead of the game but outlined that his plan was to get the midfielder some rhythm in a bid to get him back to his best.

“He’s not in his best form, of course. I knew that before the game,” Deschamps said, in quotes reported by The Daily Mail. “This match was meant to give him some rhythm. He knew that he would only play for an hour.

“It’s hard to remember to be positive. Obviously, he’s not in one of his better periods.”

Pogba has come under intense scrutiny at United this season and has lost his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI following the Red Devils’ struggles.

Deschamps believes that Man United’s challenging start to the new campaign has ‘impacted’ Pogba ‘mentally’ however the France manager backed his player to regain his form and answer his critics.

“Like all players who have a club situation that is not positive, they are also impacted mentally. I know him well enough and it can happen at some points.

“Periods like this can happen,” he contined. “He (Pogba) has the knowledge of the highest level, the pride and the spirit to be able to answer his critics.

“After that, I have decisions to make on all the elements compared to the other players.”

France take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

