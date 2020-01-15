Former Irish International Andy Keogh Joins Indian Super League

Former Irish international striker Andy Keogh is headed to the Indian Super League to join NorthEast FC following a brief spell in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old had found the net eight times in 17 games for Saudi Arabian second division side Al-Qadsiah who he joined following his release from Australian side Perth Glory.

Keogh had a memorable spell in Australia scoring 55 goals in 122 games with the club becoming the first player in Perth Glory history to reach the 50-goal mark.

The striker’s latest move is another in his well-travelled career which has seen him play in Australia, Thailand as well as Saudi Arabia in addition to his time in England.

Keogh played for a host of clubs in the Championship and League One including the likes of Leeds United, Millwall and Bristol City but is perhaps most well-known for his spell at Wolves.

He spent six seasons at Molineux, which included a season in the Premier League where he made 13 appearances scoring a single goal.

Keogh also featured frequently for Ireland throughout his career, winning 30 caps for the Boys in Green and scoring twice in a draw against Serbia and a defeat to Germany.

The Dubliner joins former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan at NorthEast FC and is expected to take over the goalscoring mantle following the Ghanian’s injury.