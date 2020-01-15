Home Football Former Irish International Andy Keogh Joins Indian Super League

Former Irish International Andy Keogh Joins Indian Super League

Oisin McQueirns January 15, 2020

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Andy Keogh of the Glory celebrates after scoring their second goal during the round 19 A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Brisbane Roar at HBF Park on February 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Former Irish international striker Andy Keogh is headed to the Indian Super League to join NorthEast FC following a brief spell in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old had found the net eight times in 17 games for Saudi Arabian second division side Al-Qadsiah who he joined following his release from Australian side Perth Glory.

Keogh had a memorable spell in Australia scoring 55 goals in 122 games with the club becoming the first player in Perth Glory history to reach the 50-goal mark.

The striker’s latest move is another in his well-travelled career which has seen him play in Australia, Thailand as well as Saudi Arabia in addition to his time in England.

Keogh played for a host of clubs in the Championship and League One including the likes of Leeds United, Millwall and Bristol City but is perhaps most well-known for his spell at Wolves.

He spent six seasons at Molineux, which included a season in the Premier League where he made 13 appearances scoring a single goal.

Keogh also featured frequently for Ireland throughout his career, winning 30 caps for the Boys in Green and scoring twice in a draw against Serbia and a defeat to Germany.

The Dubliner joins former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan at NorthEast FC and is expected to take over the goalscoring mantle following the Ghanian’s injury.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.