Forbes Release 2020 List Of The World’s Highest Paid Athletes

Business magazine Forbes have released their 2020 list of the world’s highest paid athletes with tennis player Roger Federer claiming the top spot.

Federer beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the number one spot respectively after he earned a total of $106.3m over the past 12 months including $100m in endorsements alone.

Ronaldo and Messi earned a combined $209m with PSG’s Neymar in fourth and L.A Lakers basketball star LeBron James rounding out the top five.

According to the magazine, the 100 highest-paid athletes earned a combined $3.6 billion this year, which is 9% below 2019 and the first decline since 2016, partially due to the coronavirus outbreak which has affected sport across the globe over the past three months.

Federer is also the first tennis player in history to claim Forbes’ top spot, with the NBA having more representatives in the top 100 than any other sport.

Rory McIlroy also finds himself included as the 14th highest paid athlete with the Northern Irish golfer his sport’s only representative in the top 20.

McIlroy sits two spots above Conor McGregor who earned a total of $48m over the past 12 months from both salary/winnings and endorsements.

Athletes from 21 countries and 10 sports make the final cut this year, with two women, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, both in the top 40, the first time more than one woman has made the ranks since 2016.

The English Premier League also had five representatives in the top 100 – Mo Salah, Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba, David De Gea, and Alexis Sanchez.

Here is the top 20 of Forbes’ highest paid athletes

1.Roger Federer – $106.3m

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105m

3. Lionel Messi – $104m

4. Neymar – $95.5m

5. LeBron James – $88.2m

6. Stephen Curry – $74.4m

7. Kevin Durant – $63.9m

8. Tiger Woods – $62.3m

9. Kirk Cousins – $60.5m

10. Carson Wentz – $59.1m

11. Tyson Fury – $57m

12. Russell Westbrook – $56m

13. Lewis Hamilton – $54m

14. Rory McIlroy – $52m

15. Jared Goff – $49m

16. Conor McGregor – $48m

17. James Harden – $47.8m

18. Giannis Antetekounmpo – $47.6m

19. Anthony Joshua – $47m

20. Deontay Wilder – $46.5m

You can see the full list of 100 here.