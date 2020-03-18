Quiz: Can You Solve This Tricky Football Teaser In Eight Minutes?

Football is a game of highs and lows, and even at the very top level, a players career can fluctuate between success one season and struggles the next.

The two players you have to name here know all about that.

They are the only players to have won the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Premier League while also suffering relegation from English football’s top division.

This is very tough but we’re giving you eight minutes to name those two players, and remember they have to have won the Champions League, the Europa League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in addition to suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Can you guess them both without googling?

Good luck and let us know how you get on.



