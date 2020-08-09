Five Irish players who could be on the move ahead of next season

We take a look at five Irish players who could be set for a move ahead of next season.

Shane Duffy

Duffy is likely to move on from Brighton this summer after starting just 12 games in the league last season.

The 27-year-old is still a hugely talented defender but it seems Brighton have moved on from his partnership with Lewis Dunk.

He has already been linked with a move to West Brom as well as West Ham. He brings experience to any side. Duffy’s no-nonsense style of defending would be ideal for the Baggies who may find themselves frequently under the cosh.

Burnley and Sean Dyche could also be good fit if they require another centre-half.

Darren Randolph

Randolph moved to West Ham in January but has found first team football hard to come by since his arrival in East London.

The Irish keeper finds himself behind Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order and may need to find more regular football.

Randolph has been exceptional for Ireland but new manager Stephen Kenny may want him playing every week. To be a guaranteed starter he may have to drop down to the Championship, a league he has always excelled in.

Newly promoted Fulham could also be an option.

Ronan Curtis

Curtis’ displays at Portsmouth over the last two seasons have warranted a move higher up the divisions. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and notched five assists for the League One side in another impressive campaign.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Brentford to potentially replace Said Benrahma. Curtis would fit the bill of improving young lower league players that the club have implemented.

Blackburn were also interested, and a move to the Championship looks like the logical next move.

Curtis would be a strong pick-up for many in the division.

Ryan Manning

Like Curtis, the QPR defender could be on the move up the divisions.

Manning was outstanding in the Championship this season after moving from a midfield position to left-back. The 23-year-old is one of the division’s strongest attacking full-backs and could thrive in the top flight.

West Ham were linked with a move for Manning as were Wolves and Newcastle. Manning may have to bide his time but has the luxury of age on his side.

Manning also only has one year left on his current deal, and QPR may be keen to cash in.

Callum Robinson

Robinson’s future isn’t guaranteed to be away from Bramall Lane but it’s likely he moves on this summer.

The 25-year-old was very impressive in helping West Brom to the Premier League whilst on loan. He scored three goals and got two assists during his spell at the Hawthorns.

His performance against QPR for example was key in their promotion.

Robinson didn’t necessarily struggle in the Premier League meaning he would be a strong pick-up for West Brom if he returns.

He would also suit Fulham’s front three, while the likes of Crystal Palace and Burnley could do with his pace.