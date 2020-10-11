Five Ireland players set to miss Wales game following positive COVID test

Five Ireland players are reportedly set to miss the UEFA Nations League game against Wales due to a positive COVID in the squad.

According to a report from The Irish Independent, a player who did not feature in Ireland’s penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia last week, tested COVID positive.

The player has not been identified but will miss the game however, it is being reported by journalists David Sneyd and Daniel McDonnell, that four players John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Alan Browne will also not play against Wales after being deemed close contacts.

The blow is another in a series of disappointments for Stephen Kenny after Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were forced to isolate and miss the game against Slovakia last week due to being deemed a close contact to a non-playing member of staff on the flight over.

The Irish Independent however also reported that the test was in fact a false positive and Idah and Connolly needlessly missed the game.

The pair will also not play in Sunday’s game against Wales and next week’s clash with Finland, having been replaced in the squad by Daryl Horgan and Sean Maguire.

Kenny also confirmed on Saturday that striker David McGoldrick would miss the games due to an abductor injury while Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy is an injury doubt.

This means that Kenny will have a very limited squad to choose from as they prepare to take on Ryan Giggs’ Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland have one point from their opening two UEFA Nations League games having drawn away against Bulgaria and lost at home to Finland.

Wales on the other hand defeated both Bulgaria and Finland in their opening two Nations League games and sit top of the group.

They are however coming off the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to England in a friendly earlier this week.

