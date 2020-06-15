Five Fantasy Players You Must Have Ahead Of Premier League Restart

As the Premier League prepares to return after a three-month hiatus, so too comes the weekly battle with your Fantasy football team.

It may have been a while and some teams may need tweaking but the return of Fantasy Premier League will be a welcome distraction to fans across the world.

The first game week will see unlimited transfers meaning you can chop and change your team without sacrificing your hard-earned points, but what players should you be bringing in?

Here we take a look at five players you must have in your team ahead of the Premier League restart.

_____

Goalkeeper

Rui Patricio – £5.2m

Mid-range in terms of price but high end in terms of quality, Wolves’ Rui Patricio is the perfect pick-up between the sticks for your first few weeks.

The Portuguese has kept four clean sheets in his last five games as Wolves battle for a place in Europe, however, what separates Patricio from the rest ahead of the restart is his side’s fixtures.

Wolves have undoubtedly the most favourable run of games to begin with against relegation-threatened West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their first three before facing Arsenal.

_____

Defender

John Egan – £4.5m

An easy decision in the defence at just £4.5m, Sheffield United defender John Egan is a must for your first week back.

The Blades have the second-best defence in the whole of the Premier League (behind only Liverpool) having conceded just 25 goals, with Egan only missing one game throughout the season.

The Irish international is a consistent six-pointer and begins the restart with a double gameweek, first against Aston Villa and then Newcastle – neither of whom have been overly consistent in front of goal.

He may not be the most glamorous choice but he is a smart one.

_____

Midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne – £10.6m

You should absolutely already have Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in your team, but if not, it’s now the ideal time to pick the Belgian up.

City begin their campaign with a double gameweek, against Arsenal and Burnley, both of whom look to be favourable fixtures, despite trickier ties coming up afterwards.

De Bruyne is expensive but isn’t top tier meaning he’s not a player you need to sacrifice overly for, while 18 assists and eight goals this season is a sensational return.

Expect him to break Thierry Henry’s 20-assists-in-a-season record as he’s rested and ready to go, and make sure he’s in your team when he does.

_____

Striker

Marcus Rashford – £8.8m

Another player who won’t break the bank but is seriously worth bringing into your side, Manchester United could be a team to look out for when the Premier League restarts.

Rashford will be back fully fit and has already bagged an impressive 14 goals and five assists this season in a United side that has often flattered to deceive.

The England striker though will now get to play with new signing Bruno Fernandes (another to think about at £8.3m) and a potentially revitalised Paul Pogba meaning he may get more opportunities than ever to add to his account.

United face Tottenham and Sheffield United first which will be tricky however Brighton and Bournemouth afterwards mean he is worth holding onto for a few weeks.

_____

Wildcard

Raul Jimenez – £8.1m

Another mid-range striker who could end up looking like a bargain in a couple of weeks, Raul Jimenez has already bagged 13 goals and six assists for Wolves this season.

Like Patricio in nets though, its the fixture list which really make Jimenez a favourable selection, with West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all in the relegation zone.

The trio are also three of the five Premier League teams with the worst defensive records, meaning Jimenez could end up exploiting their weaknesses at the back.

He might not be a big money marquee striker, but he’s sure to grab you crucial early points.