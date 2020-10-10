EA Sports FIFA have released the yearly instalment of their iconic game, and this year’s approach is one of its freshest to date.

Here is our FIFA 21 review;

With Kylian Mbappe donning the cover and a whole new interface and menu layout; FIFA 21 is easy on the eye, even before you get into the gameplay.

On the field let’s start with the basics.

The gameplay isn’t massively different from last year’s edition however there are improvements, ones that fans will be very pleased to see.

Player interactions have been smoothed out thanks to the new Natural Collision System, while the new dribbling system is a welcome addition for those players who like a little flair in their game.

Overall, in-game continues to become more and more realistic and FIFA’s new Positioning Personality feature – which elevates footballers’ intelligence to match their real world understanding of time and space – is a major takeaway from 21.

Crucially, what FIFA have done is listened to what players wanted improved and acted on it. Basics like responsiveness, passing and heading were all areas of the game that the community felt needed addressing.

This year, FIFA have listened. The game instantly feels more fluid than previous instalments which is a huge bonus for fans.

Outside of kick-off there is of course the returning favourites, like Ultimate Team and VOLTA football, the latter of which proved a huge hit when it debuted in FIFA 20.

This year, there are Featured Battles and various new match types like 3v3 and 4v4, with the improved gameplay in VOLTA giving off serious FIFA Street vibes, for those lucky enough to have played the games.

FIFA also introduced VOLTA squads, a new way to join together with up to three friends or drop into the community

with other VOLTA players and win as one in 5v5 online cooperative play.

The true acid test, however, for this player in particular, is career mode and getting lost in the world of wannabe management is better this year than it’s been for a long time.

There are little improvements like the new transfer options (loan to buy with optional or mandatory future fees is a particularly good one) and the Enhanced Opposition AI, which add to the overall experience and make a huge difference for career mode lifers.

It’s the addition of the Interactive Match Sim though that separates this year’s career mode from previous editions.

The ability to jump in and out of matches at any point during the 90 minutes to influence the course of the action, or take charge of key moments including penalties and free kicks, is arguably FIFA 21’s finest new feature.

Overall the game is a welcome addition to the series and with some previous issues ironed out, it’s one of FIFA’s most complete instalments in years.

