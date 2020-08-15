The Premier League edges closer to a return next month and with it comes a new season of fantasy football.

Registration officially opened for the 2020/21 season on Saturday, with Fantasy Premier League managers already chopping and changing their teams.

🥁 Drumroll, please 🥁#FPL 2020/21 is now LIVE! — Fantasy Premier League is BACK! (@OfficialFPL) August 15, 2020

A list of some of the game’s most expensive players was released on Friday before the full unveiling. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool will cost players £12 million while Man City duo Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne cost £11.5 million.

This season a host of players have also seen their positions change, particularly from midfield to forward.

The likes of Salah, Sterling and Sadio Mane are all already classed as midfielders in the game, however more big name forwards have been pushed into the category.

Manchester United duo Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are now in the midfielders category.

Wolves’ Diogo Jota, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Everton’s Anthony Gordon are now also midfielders.

Conversely, Anthony Martial and Richarlison have switched from midfielders to forwards. Irish international Callum Robinson also moves to the forward category as does West Ham’s Michail Antonio.

Midfielders in the game score five points for a goal as well as one for a clean sheet meaning the likes of Aubameyang, Rashford and Greenwood will likely be in very high demand this season.

Forwards on the other hand receive four points for a goal.

Fantasy Premier League has become a worldwide phenomenon with millions taking part on a yearly basis.

Participants are given a budget of £100 million to select 15 players, 11 starters and four substitutes. Points are then distributed based on goals scored, goals conceded, assists, clean sheets and other factors.

While the £100 million budget may seem like a lot, it doesn’t take long to splash the cash. Players must be astute with their purchases.

Read More About: fantasy football, fantasy premier league, Premier League