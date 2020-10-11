FAI case which ruled out Connolly and Idah was reportedly false positive

The positive COVID-19 case in the Ireland camp which indirectly led to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missing the game against Slovakia was reportedly a false positive.

A non-essential member of the FAI’s backroom staff tested positive in Slovakia on Wednesday. Both Connolly and Idah were deemed close contacts, following the flight over.

As a result, the pair were unable to play in Ireland’s crucial European Championship play-off against Slovakia as they were forced to isolate.

According to a report from the Irish Independent, however, the staff member in question was tested again upon their return to Ireland and came back negative.

This means that, despite the FAI following HSE protocols regarding what they believed to be a positive case in a certain area of the plane, both Idah and Connolly needlessly missed the crucial fixture.

The pair will not be involved in Sunday’s game against Wales, and next week’s clash with Finland with Daryl Horgan and Sean Maguire called up as replacements.

“We have different rules in Ireland than the UK,” Ireland manager Kenny told Sky Sports after the penalty shootout defeat.

“They’re much more stringent (in Ireland). The two-metre rule in Ireland and they would be deemed close contacts to one of our non-footballing staff. If they were in the UK they would have been perfectly entitled to play.

“Ireland has more stringent rules and we had to abide by the medical advice,” said Kenny, before referring to the distance between Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and this FAI staff member on the flight to Bratislava.

“We appealed it on the basis of (a distance of) 1.7 metres as opposed to 1.9 metres, that’s how far they were away – as opposed to 2 metres which would have made them ok. That wasn’t deemed sufficient. That’s the way it goes and we can’t do anything about that” added the manager, without clarifying where the specific appeal was directed towards.

“The two lads are fine; they feel fine, they feel perfectly well. We don’t have any issues in the camp, really, it was an issue with a non-footballing member of staff. It’s one of the rules we had to adhere to, really, that was it.”

Read More About: European Championship, FAI, Ireland