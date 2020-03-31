FAI Ask Staff To Defer Wages For April Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The FAI have announced that they have asked their staff to defer wages for April in a bid to ease the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

The Association intend to implement a tiered pay deferral scheme for all employees to come into effect in April, with the staff being informed of the decision on Tuesday morning.

The deferrals will be on an equitable sliding scale and will range between 10 per cent and 50 per cent for anyone earning above €25,000, with senior staff impacted by the biggest deferrals.

Irish senior manager Mick McCarthy and his backroom staff will also be affected by the decision which has come following the enforced postponement of all football activities in the country following the outbreak of the virus.

The FAI will review the scheme at the end of April.

Interim FAI C.E.O. Gary Owens explained, on the FAI’s website, that the decision has been made to ‘protect the viability of the Association.’

“Like the rest of the country, the FAI is now feeling the full financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our projected income streams in these exceptional circumstances.

“The financial challenges faced by the Association are such now that we have been left with no choice but to implement these pay deferrals on an equitable basis. Those who are paid the most by the FAI will take the largest deferrals.

“This difficult decision has been taken to protect the viability of the Association and the future for our staff. Like other national governing bodies who have taken such measures, we will explore all avenues to help us through this crisis.

“We thank our employees for their understanding at this difficult time for everybody in Ireland. Their commitment to our game and the Association has been limitless over a very difficult 12 months and I know they will continue to deliver for Irish football in the wake of these latest challenges.”